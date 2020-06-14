Abundant examples of systemic racism

Henry Fowler writes in the June 8 Missoulian that there is no systemic racism in America. Why not assume that? After all, our attorney general has said as much.
Here is a short list of things this white person has done that haven't resulted in me being killed by police or civilians who think they have the right to police: run in a neighborhood I don't live in (I used to be able to run beyond the bounds of “my” neighborhood), walk quietly in a neighborhood not my own, peek into construction sites, drive a car with a broken tail light, speed, drive a car someone “like me” shouldn't be able to own, jaywalk, play with a toy gun in a park, pick up a toy gun in the toy section of a store, reach for my wallet or car registration when asked for them by police. Oh, yes, sleep in my own bed.
Each of these common behaviors or minor infractions has resulted in death for at least one black American in recent years. How many of the killers have gone to jail? Nope, nothing systematic about who gets killed and who goes unpunished.
Suzanne Parson,
St. Ignatius
