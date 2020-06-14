Abundant examples of systemic racism

Here is a short list of things this white person has done that haven't resulted in me being killed by police or civilians who think they have the right to police: run in a neighborhood I don't live in (I used to be able to run beyond the bounds of “my” neighborhood), walk quietly in a neighborhood not my own, peek into construction sites, drive a car with a broken tail light, speed, drive a car someone “like me” shouldn't be able to own, jaywalk, play with a toy gun in a park, pick up a toy gun in the toy section of a store, reach for my wallet or car registration when asked for them by police. Oh, yes, sleep in my own bed.