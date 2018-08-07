When my stepdaughter was 10 months old, she had open-heart surgery. A few hours after her birth, physicians had to fashion a hole between the chambers of her heart so oxygenated blood could mix with blood that had traveled to her other organs. Then the doctors waited until she was strong enough to survive open-heart surgery.
Today Becky is a primary school teacher and recipient of several “teacher of the year” awards. Married with two adult children, she is healthy, regularly hiking in the Virginia mountains. She is also very lucky. As a teacher, she is covered by her district’s group healthcare policy. On her own, she could not purchase insurance because of her “pre-existing condition.”
Under the Affordable Care Act, citizens with pre-existing conditions can, many for the first time, obtain healthcare coverage. The Republican-majority Congress and the White House are intent on eliminating that protection, however.
Candidate Matt Rosendale wants to revert to those days, in line with the Washington, D.C., Republicans. Who is hurt by this? Those with diabetes, those with a birth defect, pregnant women, and others: these are people who will be rejected by companies whose CEOs make millions annually.
Vote for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in November.
Arlene Walker-Andrews,
Missoula