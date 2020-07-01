ACA repeal will drive up drug costs

ACA repeal will drive up drug costs

There are any number of reasons why U.S. Sen. Steve Daines’ continued push to repeal the Affordable Care Act is ill-advised, but there’s no more important one to me than the huge spike in prescription drug costs we would see if the law is struck down.

When our senator refers to the ACA as a “failure,” he ignores Montanans like me who have benefited greatly from the law. In fact, Montana seniors on Medicare saved more than $63 million in the first six years after Congress passed the ACA, according to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. That might not mean much to Steve Daines and his wealthy donors, but it makes a tremendous difference in the lives of Montanans already struggling enough to get by without having to pay exorbitant prices for necessary prescription drugs.

It’s time for Senator Daines to stop wasting his time looking for opportunities to tear down the ACA, and instead stand up for Montanans and focus on building on the law to further lower drug costs.

Mary Brannin,

Missoula

