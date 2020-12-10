Accept government or move to another

I am in agreement with Norm Meyers from Florence in his (Nov. 29) letter when he suggested that those persons who do not support our elected officials should consider moving to a country where they can support their government.

We have never seen such a division of people and lack of support than has been prevalent in our national government for the past four years. Many people have actually decried our government.

Before Donald Trump even took office, there were movements to overthrow and subterfuge our government, and the cooperation among the powers that be lacked the support and cooperation to effectively function as a national government.

With our newly elected officials, both nationally and statewide, we can only hope that everyone accepts them as government and supports their efforts in leadership. United we stand and divided we fall. Let the malcontents find another country to live in and support.

Dick Richardson,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 1