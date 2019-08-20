Some thoughts on gun control.
Every year, about 35,000 Americans die in car accidents. More or less, we accept that cost for the freedom to drive.
About the same number of people die every year from gun violence in America. We have the right to bear arms, and put bluntly, that is the cost of the Second Amendment in human lives.
Background checks won't stop suicides by gun, domestic violence by gun (which disproportionately affect women), and accidental shooting deaths by children and adults. Background checks aren't likely to have a meaningful impact on mass shootings either.
If we want to have guns, they we have to be prepared to pay the price in human lives and suffering. And if your child gets shot at school, or a family member gets gunned down at the mall or in church, either accept the cost or change the law.
Ronald Tobias,
Philipsburg