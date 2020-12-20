Accept results of presidential vote

It is really disheartening that of the three branches of the federal government, only one, the judiciary, appears to be functioning properly. And this is despite the fact that many of the justices and judges were appointed by Donald Trump.

There seems to be either a pronounced lack of backbone in the legislature or a deliberate attempt by many of its members to subvert the will of the voters. I hope that now that the Electoral College has cast its votes for President-elect Biden, we can accept and support the results, whether or not we voted for him. It is time to move on.