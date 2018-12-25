On Nov. 20, I was struck by a vehicle while crossing in a crosswalk on Broadway. Due to circumstances, I am unable to remember the names of two people who came to my assistance.
An off-duty emergency medical technician nurse stabilized me and an off-duty police officer called 9-1-1. I want to acknowledge them and thank them for their act of kindness. And to say thank you to others who stopped and directed traffic, along with the ambulance drivers for their care of getting me to St. Patrick Hospital.
Thank you all for your kindness. I am grateful for your help.
Karen McEneaney,
Missoula