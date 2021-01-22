Accomplishments despite accusations

Thank God we're finally rid of that bad, orange, old man. I mean, after all, what has he done for us?

Why would we want America first with a record economy, lower taxes, record stock market (pre-COVID), record unemployment for all (pre-COVID), Middle East peace, civil talks with Kim Jong Un, no new wars where our soldiers die, obliteration of ISIS and the Taliban, fair trade deals with China, Mexico and Canada: $2/gallon gas and, God forbid, development of COVID vaccines years before anyone thought possible?

All this accomplished while fighting off baseless attacks on every turn from the media and Democrats. Russian collusion, contrived and paid for by Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee; nothing. Mueller; nothing. Impeachment twice; nothing.

But now we have our guy. A snowflake-friendly, even older white man, with 47 years in politics, a contributor to the "systemic issues” in our country. Who couldn't get 20 people to a rally but had 80 million people vote for him? He is amazing. He is our media-controlled puppet under Democratic rule.

Get used to masks and $5/gal gas.

Amen/Awoman.

Pete Hasquet,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0