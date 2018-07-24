I would like to respond to two great opinions that have recently appeared in the Missoulian.
The first was John Rice's July 12 letter concerning federal agencies such as the national Forest Service, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers, and their efforts to protect their jobs at any expense to the taxpayers. The other is Dan O’Brien's July 13 guest column on the follow-up to the Sperry Chalet fire.
The one point that both of these opinions miss is that there is no accountability with these and a lot more government agencies. Could it be that even the low man on the government totem pole has enough on others that there would be a domino effect if someone was held accountable?
O'Brien discreetly alludes throughout his article that the national Forest Service should have known how to protect the chalet, but not that someone or several should be fired.
How many times have we heard from government officials, “We will learn from this experience"? You bet, but not at their expense but the taxpayers', as usual.
It seems our federal, state and local government representatives lack the intestinal fortitude to protect us. It's time for heads to roll.
Cindy Morris,
Missoula