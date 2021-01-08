 Skip to main content
Acknowledge role in Trump's delusion

After the events of Jan. 6, where a mob incited by the President of the United States stormed the U.S. Capitol, I weep for my beloved country.

I call on Senator Daines, and Representative Rosendale to acknowledge that their complicity in Donald Trump’s delusional claims has made them complicit in this tragedy. I call on them to stand for our Constitution and the rule of law in strong terms with no equivocation.

What will you gentlemen do when the “Proud Boys” descend on Helena?

Steve Decker,

Missoula

