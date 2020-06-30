Acronyms a universal language

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Acronyms have become a universal language these days. For example, let's take the latest one affecting millions and millions in the field of medicine, "COVID." It stands for "Corona Virus Disease."

Our MOA, "Master Of Analyses," Donald Trump, knew all about the various COVIDs over the years, starting with COVID-1 back in 2001. We've had 'em every year since. But, as Trump has preached many times, COVID-19, developed and sprung on the world in 2019 by China, is the worst ever.

Our MOA on the COVID outbreak is but just another of his BS. Oh, yes, BS, a new one in this LTE, "letter to the editor." It stands for "Bomb Shells."

This is just another of my BBS and TICO: "Brief But Spectacular" and "Tongue In Cheek Offerings."

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

