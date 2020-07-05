Act encourages protection of birds

The Migratory Bird Treaty Act is the foundation for all bird conservation in North America. Given the loss of 3 billion birds, the Trump administration's plan makes no sense. In fact, under the current proposal, neither Exxon and nor BP would have paid a penny in fines for killing hundreds of thousands or even millions of birds with their oil spills in Prince William Sound in 1989 and the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. Every federal administration going back at least as far as President Nixon has carefully enforced the act's prohibition on unauthorized killing of birds to encourage industries to take practical steps to minimize or avoid needless birds deaths.