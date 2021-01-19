Act of kindness will be forwarded

I want to say thank you to the person who purchased my coffee last Sunday, Jan. 10, at 11 a.m.

I was on my way to church that morning and I stopped at The Loose Caboose on Brooks Street. I pulled up to the window and the employee at the window told me "the vehicle in front of you purchased your coffee." Apparently, they thought they cut me off by maneuvering their vehicle in front of mine. I knew it wasn't intentional.

After the horrifying events on Jan. 6 at our nation's Capitol, this gesture of civility was awesome.

Because of this person's kind acts toward me, the next day I had conviction and courage to send an apology to someone I offended and hurt.

I am going to keep passing along this person's act of kindness and civility toward me by trying to do the same to others throughout my day. I hope you all do the same. If you are looking for a place to start maybe bring back the 8 p.m. howl in a show of support for our health care workers.

Once again, thanks for the coffee!

Russell LaFontaine,

Missoula

