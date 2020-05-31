Act to stave off homelessness, hunger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COVID-19 has created unprecedented levels of unemployment in the U.S. not seen since the Great Depression. How will people be able to pay the rent or buy food? We've all seen the long lines at food banks around the country.

Unpaid rent means renters face the threat of eviction, homelessness and poverty. In towns like Missoula, where renters occupy more than half of the housing units, the consequences for the whole community are dire.

Governor Bullock's recent March and April directives on temporary eviction restrictions and funding for those who are unable to pay their rent or deposits are big steps in right direction, but they don’t solve the underlying problems.

Please join me in urging U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines, and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, to quickly pass legislation that includes at least $100 billion for emergency rental assistance, a national moratorium on evictions, and a 15% increase in the maximum SNAP benefit (formerly food stamps).

Homelessness and hunger do not have to be the legacy of COVID-19. If we act now, they won't be.

Lisa Robertson,

RESULTS Montana,

Missoula

