I enjoyed Cameron Evans’ “Beeskove commander donates meals to Poverello” of Aug. 4.
More efforts need to be taken to contribute to the lowering of worldwide malnutrition, specifically in children. Currently, 2.5 million children under 5 die of causes directly related to malnutrition. That is well over twice the population of this state. According to a UNICEF report, children who suffer from severe malnutrition are 9.5 times more likely to die from diarrhea and 6.4 times more likely to die from pneumonia.
Even the kids who survive malnutrition suffer lifelong consequences, whether it be size and strength deficits, compromised immune systems or reduced cognitive development. Globally, there are an estimated 149 million children suffering from lifelong stunting due to malnutrition in the first 1,000 days of their lives.
Investing in the health of these children now will not only help them rise to their potential and live fulfilling lives but also alleviate the global economic strain that comes with caring for people with lifelong disabilities.
We can and need to do more to quell this worldwide crisis. I urge U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte to co-sponsor the bipartisan global nutrition resolution.
Andrew Tschida,
Missoula