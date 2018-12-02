We used to say that climate change would impact our kids and grandkids, but we are experiencing worsening, terrible impacts now. Our nation is reeling from some of the most destructive and tragic wildfires on record, and many communities still haven’t recovered from the massive hurricanes that hit the Gulf Coast and southeastern states a few months ago.
In the latest National Climate Assessment, expert scientists tell us that we can expect these types of wildfires and storms to become more common and more intense in the future, unless we ratchet down carbon pollution. Here in Montana, warming waters, reduced winter snowpack and extended smoke seasons also pose serious threats to our state’s tourism economy and our way of life.
We have to act strategically, with urgency, to stifle climate change. It’s time to generate 100 percent of our energy from clean sources and adopt transportation modes that give off zero emissions. It’s up to all of us — from our elected officials, to the companies we buy from, to our families — to study what the scientists say in the report, roll up our sleeves and solve this existential challenge for our country.
Skye Borden,
Missoula