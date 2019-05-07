Shalom, Missoula!
May 1, Yom Hashoa-Holocaust Memorial Day is observed by Jews and caring people worldwide recalling atrocities of the Holocaust and the evil Nazis. We remember perished loved ones, affirming: “never again.” The best of humanity speaks up when bigotry, hatred, anti-Semitism and racism rears its horrific head. We proactively educate gather, present cultural events and act with greater kindness replacing evil with good.
Our reaction to hateful shootings at synagogues, churches and mosques is shock, anger and silence. But, we best not acquiesce accepting this as a norm. Rather, let’s state “never again” to evil inflicted out of ignorance. Truthfully, our reticence invites more of the evil.
A friend and Holocaust survivor shares his stories. How does he go on after being hurt, witnessing family murdered and still seeing it unfold? I’ve watched him answer with a tearful eye and warm smile: “Put one foot in front of the other. Live with kindness and love. It’s the only choice you have in order to live."
Yom Hashoa dictates: Never again to human atrocities. When haters of humanity destroy, build more togetherness, love and peace.
Rabbi Mark H. Kula,
Campus Rabbi Hillel International,
University of Montana,
Missoula