According to The Merriam-Webster Dictionary, life is "the period between birth and death."

Unless you fight for health care for all, mental health services, food security, universal access to education, affordable housing, a living wage, gun safety, and clean water and air, can we call you pro-life? Unless you fight for equity and human rights for all people and fight to oppose the death penalty, can we call you pro-life? Unless you fight to protect young girls and women from rapists and abusers, can we call you pro-life?

The time has come to change the conversation. Anti-abortion? Certainly. Pro-birth? Absolutely. Pro-life? Your words and actions do not add up.

Karen Buley, 

Missoula

