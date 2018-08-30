“Every person has inherent worth and dignity.” This is our first principle as Unitarian Universalists.
EmpowerMT's Diverse City Rainbow Crosswalk was an attempt to honor similar ideals and “serve as a symbol of solidarity, visibility, and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ people,'' says its website. A day after its installation, this crosswalk was defaced by people who either didn’t understand or didn’t respect this vision of Missoula as a truly inclusive and supportive community. This crosswalk was to be a symbol of love, and that message cannot be overwritten by tire marks.
We, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Missoula, would encourage those who vandalized this symbol of love to recognize that their actions were not examples of freedom of speech, but instead actions of fear and intimidation. We hope someday that those that did this can find the courage to come forward and join us, standing on the side of love.
Mary Nordhagen and Board of Trustees, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Missoula