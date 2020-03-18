Adapt human wants to slow Furnace Age

Our planet is about 4.5 billion years old and has witnessed extinctions and many changes defined by ages.

Our sun, 4.6 billion years old, has about 5 billion more years of existence. Currently, we are in the Human Age, which evolved about 300,000 years ago with the arrival of Homo sapiens. Since then, over 100 billion Homo sapiens have lived on Earth.

Humans arrived 52,000 years ago and have evolved into a highly intelligent and creative life form. Humans have had recently a profound negative effect on our planet's environment.

To extend our Human Age, we need to mount a global citizens' attack on global warming, water scarcity, pollution and biodiversity loss. We need to cease being self-serving, gluttonous consumers of what our planet has to offer to make our lives more comfortable. We must have world leaders, political leaders and CEOs who hold the protection of Earth's environment in high regard, unlike our current president of the United States.

For us to hold off the Furnace Age, we must decide now whether we can continue making our planet fit our wants, or changing our wants to continue our planet!

Les Cabot,

Missoula

