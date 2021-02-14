Add affordable housing options

To Mayor Engen and the Missoula city planners:

With affordable single-family-owned homes being in such demand in Missoula, I was disappointed to hear Ken Ault was again pushing to add more high-end rental apartments to his Grant Creek Village development.

When he purchased the property, it was zoned for 158 single/duplex and 344 multi-dwelling homes. In September 2020, the Missoula City Council carefully considered his rezone proposal. On Sept. 14 they turned down his request.

Ken Ault gave an interview on Sept. 15 saying that the City Council did not understand his rezone request. Increasing from 502 units to the 1,185 multi-dwelling units he wanted would not add density (for a neighborhood that has only 635 residences currently). He stated the denial of his rezone request was going to turn the project into an “eyesore for Missoula.”

In 2019, the Missoula City Council adopted a city-wide housing policy which included expanding affordable homeownership options. Instead of allowing Ken Ault to expand the eyesore he promised, could this not be a way to add 158 affordable single-family homes to our neighborhood? This would be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Carol Cady,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0