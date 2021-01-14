Add context about MT's 'wealthiest'

 Skip to main content
David Erickson, Ashley Nerbovig and Seaborn Larson, with all due respect, assuming you all have journalist credentials of some right, why submit such unbalanced, incomplete articles for publication in the Missoulian?

A true American journalist, respected and trusted, once said, “In seeking truth you have to get both sides of a story.” This gentleman was Walter Cronkite.

With regard to Erickson's article, perhaps we should ask how much Montana property tax the “wealthiest” pay annually? What is their annual payroll and how many Montana employees do they have? How much do they pay in matching employer Social Security taxes and how much do they contribute to their employees’ retirement account? What is their annual Montana Equipment Tax bill? How much do they contribute to their Montana communities and to charity?

I do not begrudge our Montana millionaires and billionaires. What is their story? How did they earn their success? My wife and I both worked 50-plus years in Montana to earn a comfortable retirement, with the help of our various employers.

Every day, the Missoulian publishes unsupported, incomplete, borderline letters to the editor from those of all political persuasions.

Continuing your extreme leftist slant, your lean will eventually drop you into the abyss. Fair and balanced, please!

Dale A. Hanson,

Lolo

2
2
1
0
1

