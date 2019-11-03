Henry Fowler of Stevensville (letter, Sept. 27) believes he agrees with me "on climate change." He also believes that calling Montana public service commissioners "WAMRs" (white, aging, male and Republican), or calling David Koch "villainous" and "venal" constitutes "name calling and the suppression of free speech." He continues, "Worse of all, she asked the Missoulian to violate the First Amendment and 'stop printing conservative guest opinions that deny climate science and demean environmentalists.'"
WAMRs are white, aging and male at birth, leaving only "Republican" to possibly be construed as a pejorative. I stand by the Koch epithets. Ben VanBeurden, CEO of Shell Oil, told interviewers recently, "We have no choice but to invest in oil" (#ShellMustFail, reuters.com, Oct. 15). Oil baron David Koch was exponentially richer, more powerful and more intransigent.
My (Sept. 23) column was about truthful journalism. Here's a solution. Columns in which writers deny human-caused climate devastation or lie about ecological catastrophe stemming from fossil fuels must come with warning labels similar to alcohol and cigarettes.
Government warning: Consumption of Untruthful, Denialist Opinions May Impair Your Thinking and Your Ability to Recognize Facts, and May Cost Your Children, and Other Creatures, Livable Futures, Possibly Existence Itself.
You have free articles remaining.
Fair enough?
Beth Taylor Wilson,
Missoula