People who were not aborted:
Ted Bundy; Adolph Hitler; The Green River Killer; Pentagon terrorists; Joseph Stalin; Ivan the Terrible, Jeffrey Dahmer; John Wilkes Booth; Mao Zedong; Nicolae Ceausescu; Columbine School shooters; Pol Pot; Sirhan Sirhan; Darfur genociders; John Wayne Gacy; Vlad III; George Armstrong Custer; Idi Amin; James Earl Ray; J.E.B Stuart; Vladimir Lenin; Charles Manson; Harvey Lee Oswald; Murderers of Rohingya Muslims; Georgia Tann (child trafficker); Las Vegas mass shooter; Otto Adolf Eichmann; Andrew Jackson (Trail of Tears); Kim Jong-II; Parkland School shooter; Khmer Rouge; Bonnie Parker; Emperor Hirohito; Rwandan genociders; Koch Iise (Buchenwald); General John Chivington (Sand Creek Massacre); Ulysses S. Grant; Genghis Khan; Ted Kaczynski; Osama bin Laden; Twin Towers terrorists; Joseph Mengele; Griselda Blanco ("Queen of Cocaine"); Marshall Herff Applewhite Jr. (Heaven's Gate cult leader); Fidel Castro; Clyde Barrow: Bashar ai-Assad; Benito Mussolini; Zodiac Killer; Radovan Karadzic; Timothy McVeigh; Jim Jones; Adolph Eichmann; murderers of Yazidis.
Anyone's offspring could be the next Ted Bundy or the next Einstein; or anything in between.
If you don't believe in abortion, don't have one. And leave in peace others to make their own informed decisions.
Linda Holtom,
Missoula