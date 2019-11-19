Congratulations to writer Cory Walsh and photographer Tom Bauer for their most entertaining and educational piece on the front page of the "Territorial" section in the Nov. 17 edition.
For a person who recently moved back to the area, this was a subject I was not really aware of. This article makes me definitely want to visit the Blackfeet Indian reservation and see these fabulous sculptures by Jay Laber, who passed away on Oct. 24 at the young age of 58.
All of us who live in Montana should put this on our "bucket list." I know I will.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
David Mirisch,
Superior