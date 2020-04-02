Administration's delays landed US in horrible condition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over 10 million Americans have applied for unemployment. People with out jobs in most cases will not have health insurance, most of the national health care we had has been destroyed by this White House.

We have people who can't afford food who were already on the edge of poverty with Donald Trump's so-called "good economy." Where are these billionaires and millionaires who benefited from Trump's two massive tax cuts? Why aren't they stepping up to help our health-care workers, our police and fire departments, all who need protective equipment?

People are dying because of lack of equipment and testing. Some states, like Arizona, told people not to bother testing. The Florida governor only today put in orders to stay in place. State lines do not stop the virus from crossing over.

We are in this horrible condition, the worst in the world, because of the delays and lies of this administration. He and his wealthy sycophants need to step up, and fast. There is no excuse for not having the protective equipment this country needs, and he can stop putting it off on, "It's the states responsibility to get their stuff." Who is paying the taxes? It is us USA taxpayers.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0