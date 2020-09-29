Administration's 'pro-life' actions

It looks like we’re going to get a U.S. Supreme Court judge who is pro-life.

Pro-life. That’s an interesting word for the current administration to be using when their actions are telling a different story. Here are a few examples.

Donald Trump withheld accurate information on COVID-19 to the people of this country, then mocked wearing a mask and refused to believe professionals’ advice. Over 200,000 Americans have died.

Children are separated from their families at the border and placed in cages. There’s improper COVID-19 protection for everyone detained, resulting in deaths.

Trump is trying to weaken the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid and Medicare during a pandemic, which could lead to delayed treatment and death.

Trump is ignoring environmental issues such as climate change. The resulting disasters have caused many deaths and will continue to do so under the current conditions.

Trump called soldiers who died in battle “losers.”

Anti-abortion is not the only pro-life issue to vote on. We need leaders who care about and work for all of our lives. Please vote against Trump and any politician who supports his actions. Our planet and our lives depend on it.