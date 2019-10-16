The TCCC has been a most loyal and supportive group in America these days. Those of you who are members of the TCCC should look with pride on your ability to hang in there regardless of the deck that is stacked against you and the inevitable outcomes.
As we go through life, we could each take a lesson out of the TCCC handbook which demonstrates the ability to stick with one's purpose and not be pulled off course just because of someone else's beliefs and/or attitudes.
There are probably other lessons we all can learn from the TCCC group of dedicated Americans. But let's just leave that up to each of us to determine in our own way. I simply wanted to express my admiration for the tenacity and commitment to a loyal group of TCCC.
You have free articles remaining.
Oh, what is TCCC? Glad you asked. It stands for "Trump Camp of Committed Colleagues."
Bob McClellan,
Missoula