Adrift without a moral compass

Adrift without a moral compass

Recently, I called Senator Daines about the gross hypocrisy demonstrated by Republican’s, he included. With Justice Ginsberg's body still warm, like vultures, they pushed to fill the Ginsberg seat, denying her dying wish they wait till the next presidency.

In 2016 Obama nominated Merrick Garland, a moderate judge, previously approved by 74 senators to the DC circuit court. Perhaps Garland was too moderate. McConnell knew he would fly through confirmation.

It will be perpetually engraved into our history and hearts that Republicans held it open for a year, falsely claiming a practice not to fill a seat in an election year. The Senate denying Garland a vote. Failing its constitutional duty to advice and consent. Stealing Obama's constitutional role and right as president to appoint a justice to the Supreme Court to fill a vacant seat.

Now, the chorus of hypocrites pushes a pre-selected replacement that steals Ginsberg’s legacy. It's beyond the Federalist Society. It's dark money oozing through our institutions and destroying our democracy.

If Daines wishes to salvage his constitutional oath and his words, he will correct the 2016 injustice, respect Ginsberg’s dying wish, and vote against filling her seat.... DURING an ELECTION already started. THIS is precedent setting. 

The Republican Party set precedent when it used our White House for its 2020 convention, and Air Force One as a backdrop for political campaign rallies. All our norms now drowned in the swamp. Daines owns this.

Daines could do the right thing by standing with senators Collins and Murkowski. Or he can cross the line and shove a minority driven value-laden imperialism down America's throat and gag our democracy to death.

Montana was once proud to have Mike Mansfield, a statesman, a man with courage and a moral compass representing us. Daines is not that man; he is adrift without a moral compass.

Claudia Narcisco,

Missoula

