Ads are full of lies

You know it's election season when outside political groups run ads that are full of a bunch of outlandish lies just to see what sticks. I saw a couple of ads recently that were so off base that I stopped and asked myself — do they actually think we can’t see through this?

Here are the facts — Governor Bullock does not support the Green New Deal. He’s invested in renewable energy in Montana, which will bring us clean energy, along with quality jobs.

Bullock doesn’t support government-controlled healthcare like Medicare for All. He’s brought Democrats and Republicans together in the state legislature to expand affordable healthcare to nearly 1 in 10 Montanans and protect our rural hospitals.

And Bullock doesn’t support defunding the police, but instead has supported bipartisan reform efforts.

Montanans need to ignore the noise and the lies, and understand this: these outside groups are spending tens of millions of dollars to villainize Governor Bullock. But as informed citizens we need to know better; we should all be able to see through these blatant and desperate political tricks; and we must look out for our futures by putting our trust in the hands of Steve Bullock.

Daisy Kulina,

Missoula

