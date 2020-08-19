Ads are lies

Every night at news time we are subjected to political ads that are not true. Maybe democratic ads, but for sure the republican charges against Steve Bullock and Mike Cooney are not true. Cooney is a centrist, not a left wing lackey of national Democrats. He's a solid centrist over his 40 years of governing Montana. Bullock is also a centrist, working with the republican legislature to bring healthcare to rural counties. These ads against them are just plain lies. Montana needs to reject the lies of these Trump boot-lickers and vote BLUE for our future without lies and depreciation.