Ads are not truthful

I’m a Missoula canvasser, and what strikes me about the opinion letter by Philip L. Barney (and that of many Montanans I’ve spoken with) is that folks have lost the line between ad and fact. I won’t spend this opinion explaining how everything Barney says came right out of a Daines attack ad; what I will do is encourage folks to go to each candidate’s .com website and mark the difference in how they present themselves.