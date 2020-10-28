Ads are not truthful

I’m a Missoula canvasser, and what strikes me about the opinion letter by Philip L. Barney (and that of many Montanans I’ve spoken with) is that folks have lost the line between ad and fact. I won’t spend this opinion explaining how everything Barney says came right out of a Daines attack ad; what I will do is encourage folks to go to each candidate’s .com website and mark the difference in how they present themselves.
On Bullock’s home page, you’ll find detailed platforms on every issue relevant to Montanans. On Daines’ home page? No platforms—just a big picture of him standing at a Trump rally, smiling at our president. To be clear: that IS Daines' platform. Not issues relevant to Montanans, not details about what he’s going to do with his Senate seat—just blind party line loyalty. You can’t even find a detailed platform page on his website.
That says it all.
Vlad Frederick,
Missoula
