Would the adults please come back to the table so we could get beyond the "my way or the highway" form of government? Taking one's ball and going home works if you are in grade school, not so much if there is a country to run.
I know it's asking a lot of President Trump to act like someone who sees beyond a narrow point of view, his and only his to be exact, but there are many options other than a big, beautiful wall. Yes, some form of physical barrier is appropriate in some places, but better equipment at crossings is a more practical approach.
The fact is that more drugs, guns and human trafficking take place there. How about more trained agents to oversee operations with better resources to cover the open areas? One idea I've heard is to supply agents with lighter body armor so patrolling in 100-plus-degree heat is less fatiguing.
I think most people agree that border security is very important and needs to be addressed, but it is unrealistic to believe that a wall, no matter how big and beautiful, is the only answer.
It's time to let the adults come back into the room. Like the Rolling Stones said a long time ago, "you can't always get what you want, but if you try sometime you just might find you get what you need."
John McClellan,
Helena