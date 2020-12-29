Advice for living in remote Alaska

As a former Alaskan, I really enjoyed your (Dec. 22) story about Haley Von Goedert going to teach in Newhalen. While it’s unlikely that she can walk into REI and buy a kuspuk, she would be well advised to get the warmest parka she can find, along with thermal underwear, wool socks and warm boots, gloves and a warm hat that will cover her ears.

Unless things have changed since I was last in Alaskan villages, the selection of food in village stores is very limited and quite expensive. I spent part of a summer in Barrow. For entertainment, we’d go to the grocery store and watch the tourists freak out over the high prices.

She might consider loading up on non-perishable foods to take up with her. I wish her a great time in Newhalen.

Sidney Mehlschmidt,

Hamilton

