Advocating change in the political voting system

It is high time now that we change our voting system to eliminate voting anomalies such as fraud, vote tampering, vote rigging, vote buying, ballot buying, and other election manipulation. All these to increase the vote share of the favored candidate or reduce the vote share of the rival candidate or both.

It has become commonplace in the American political landscape every election. It is time to introduce block chain technology in our voting system.

As Drecher pointed out, Voting via block chain will replace human intervention with a software system resulting to automation, standardization, stream lining of the process increasing processing speed and above all reducing election costs.

If you are agreeable to this proposition, please raise the issue with your state government. This has been a big problem ever since. Now we can finally solve this big political hurdle.

Maria Lourdes Ponti,

Belgrade

