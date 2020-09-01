Affordable health care critical for Montana's young people

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While in the midst of a global pandemic, it is clear to me that access to affordable health care is more important than ever.

The Affordable Care Act allows young adults to remain on their parent’s insurance plans until they are 26. Before the Affordable Care Act (ACA), I would have had to find health insurance right out of high school. The ACA allowed me to go to college without having to worry about finding health insurance; I get to stay on my parents’ plan.

In Montana, roughly 7,000 young adults have coverage because the ACA allows us to stay on our parents’ plans until we have our own insurance. Without the ACA, I do not know what I would have done as a college student that had to pay for health insurance. I am thankful that I could remain covered under my parents’ plan.

All young people deserve this opportunity, especially now that COVID-19 threatens public health nationwide. Without the ACA, thousands of college-aged Montanans would run the risk of contracting COVID-19 without insurance.

Current attacks on the ACA, including the lawsuit in the Supreme Court, are unacceptable. Affordable health care is critical to the health of Montana’s young people.

Hope Smelser,

Power

