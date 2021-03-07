Affordable housing is an oxymoron

Mayor Engen, the City Council and county commissioners have vigorously solicited out-of-state tech firms to relocate to Missoula. Their effort has paid off for tech executives and their hundreds of employees who have poured into our community, buying up our housing and clogging our streets. Our representatives have sold off the best that we had to offer.

Now, they want to insult our intelligence. County commissioners just squandered $30,000 taxpayer dollars when they signed a contract with a Portland company to develop an affordable housing study for the county. How many more taxpayer-funded studies will the city and county conduct before they realize what their constituents already know? There is not and never again will be affordable housing for the residents of Missoula. The term is an oxymoron. We long-term residents must now share what little "affordable housing" our government creates with all those arriving tech employees.

Our local representatives sold off the gold mine that once was Missoula just to enhance their political power base. They left their constituents with a deep sense of anger, a profound sense of loss, and a longing for those wonderful things we once had which can never be retrieved.