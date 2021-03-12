Affordable housing made impossible

The mayor and City Council continue to preach affordable housing for Missoula. Yet, there are so many obstacles that make it unaffordable before you can even break ground.

Building five-plus townhomes, you now are required to give the Parks Department 11% of the net area or payment in lieu of 11% of the purchase price, which they prefer, (20.40.180.G.3). How can this be legal?

Most water mains now owned by the city don’t have enough water pressure to support fire hydrants to accommodate five-plus townhomes. It is up to the developers to upgrade the water mains. Shouldn’t the city upgrade their own water mains to fulfill their own requirements?

The city requires so many fees and requirements on the property owners that there will never be a way that anyone can create affordable housing. It costs a lot of money just to get a subdivision to the City Council for review. Each time you get past one requirement, they throw in another until it is no longer financially feasible. Affordable housing in Missoula is a myth.

Melody Bryan,

Missoula

