After coronavirus fight, must change ways

"Rona 2020." You snuck up on us, like a culprit in the night. You knocked us down, like dominoes. You took our elderly, our poor, our Latinos, our African-Americans.

You roamed through New York City, Wuhan, Roma, with violent indifference. You reached the countryside: our meat factories, our delivery factories.

You robbed our security, our complacency; you turned us into hoarders. Toilet paper became our gold; canned goods our silver; medicine our bronze.

You isolated us. You divided us. You crashed economies. You shut us down; shut us in, but you will not win. Though tears may fall, we will rise. Though fears may prevail, we will unite. Though times may change, we will adapt.

We are stronger than you, wiser than you. We are believers in the indomitability of the human spirit, in a power greater than you, in a creator mightier than you. We will win with our scientists, our intellect, our love. You may dwell amongst us, but you will not win.

And when we come back, we must change our ways: save money; fund equity in education for distance learning; fund global health care and hospitals; decrease military-industrial spending, and most of all, respect our Mother Earth.

Analicia Pianca EnemyHunter,

Billings