AG candidate Dudik is most qualified

I've known Kimberly Dudik since she first ran for her House seat in the Montana Legislature. I'm not sure if there has ever been a more qualified candidate to seek this most important office as the state's lead attorney and law enforcement officer.

Not only did she have one career as a registered nurse, which gives her a completely different lens to view our health-care issues from, but she has practiced law for almost 18 years and served in the legislature for four terms. She is a bridge builder, working with the current Republican attorney general on issues such as human trafficking and the missing and murdered Indigenous people issues and the meth problem in Montana.

Kimberly Dudik is also concerned right now with people being scammed by unethical advertising regarding the coronavirus, websites being set up and fake ads on the internet claiming to "cure" people. It is the AG's job to monitor those scams and educate people how to avoid falling prey to scammers; that would be a priority for Attorney General Kimberly Dudik.

I urge you to vote for Kimberly Dudik in the June 2 primary. It's time for Montana's first woman AG!

Susie Reber Orr,

Missoula

