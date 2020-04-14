AG candidate Dudik is proven leader

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The upcoming primary election is one of the most important for the state of Montana. There is a critical race for Montana attorney general and I want to enthusiastically endorse Kimberly Dudik.

Kimberly Dudik is a mother of four, a former prosecutor and deputy Gallatin County attorney, assistant Montana attorney general and a registered nurse who specialized in neonatal intensive care.

Kimberly Dudik is a four-term legislator who has successfully worked across the aisle for everyday Montanans. As an advocate and leader for the protection of public lands, I admire that she has the ability to draw people together to solve problems.

My other interest is social justice and Kimberly Dudik has led the state Legislature in fighting for child welfare and protecting women and children from abuse and human trafficking. As attorney general, she will work to improve investigation into missing and murdered Indigenous women and children.

Kimberly Dudik is a qualified and proven leader in Montana. Please vote Kimberly Dudik for the next Montana attorney general.

Joan Montagne,

Bozeman

