The Missoulian recently published a guest column by Fred Wacker, president of the Montana Stockgrowers Association titled "2019 saw huge wins for Montana ag." I suppose that is true in his dream world with the orange sky, but in the real world nothing could be further from the truth. The reality is, in 2019 ag producers in our state received $114,000,000 in federal subsidies due to losses from president Trump's "easy to win" trade wars. One hundred and fourteen million of our tax dollars to pay for hardworking farmers and rancher's losses. This is what Wacker calls a huge win? If so, I would hate to see what he considers a loss. And to those who complain about socialism, those subsidies are a perfect example of socialism in action, lending a helping hand to those in need.
Jim Thornton,
You have free articles remaining.
Arlee