Age discrimination knocks experience

Why do we have to work until we are 70, but no one wants to hire you after age 50? AARP just had an article about this subject. Very interesting.

I had a friend get asked, "Do you think you will still be around in five years?" And another person said, "If you are over 50, you are going to have a hard time here."

Why? We are dependable, consistent, know how to talk and handle people, and aren't glued to our phones.

You would think experience matters, but as Mark Zuckerberg said, young people are just smarter. I find that not to be true in a lot of ways.

K. Johnson,

Missoula

