Don't you just love that good old alarm clock wake-up call? Well, we've all got one ringing relentlessly in America right now. It is coming right out of the White House Oval Office, penetrating the entire Executive Branch of our government, and blasting out through the other two branches of government and into our homes, schools and businesses.
What are we going to do about it? Can we depend on our legislative branch to recognize the dangers here and step in with remedial action? Can we be assured that our judicial branch will effectively and honestly render judgments?
What is America? Are we a democracy "of the people, by the people and for the people"? Do we the people actually have power and control? I happen to think we do, and that we had better heed the wake-up call emanating from a narcissistic president whose entire purpose in life is to himself, his image and his egomania.
Get out and vote, America! The bulk of Americans have good sense; have our nation's best interests at heart; want what's best for our kids; want what's best for our world. This is who we are. When we have the opportunity to "vote these values," we had better exercise this opportunity or we shall continue down the rabbit hole of revulsion characterized by our present leader named Donald Trump.
Bob McClellan,
Polson