Alarmed by attacks on Constitution

I am a former U.S. Army officer. I swore to defend and support the Constitution. I never thought I might have to do it against fellow Americans!

I am dumbfounded and alarmed that millions voted for a bullying, intimidating, lying, amoral narcissist who has proven unfit to serve as commander-in-chief. He lusts for power at any cost. He is a menace to our democratic republic. And millions will again vote for him! I was a life-long Republican before Donald Trump became president, but not now. What happened to truth, integrity, humanity, ethics and morality?

I am dumbfounded and alarmed by the attacks on the Constitution and our democratic republic by Donald Trump. He tramples on the separation of powers. He attacks the media, trying to undermine the faith in an institution critical to our democracy. He attacks the voting process, trying to undermine faith in the election results. He welcomes foreign meddling in our election process. He won’t disavow white supremacy that has been identified as the single most domestic threat. He threatens to not leave office if he loses the election.

I am dumbfounded and alarmed that a letter like this was even considered, much less written!

Allen Gates,

Stevensville

