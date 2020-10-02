 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alarmed by attacks on Constitution

Alarmed by attacks on Constitution

{{featured_button_text}}

I am a former U.S. Army officer. I swore to defend and support the Constitution. I never thought I might have to do it against fellow Americans!

I am dumbfounded and alarmed that millions voted for a bullying, intimidating, lying, amoral narcissist who has proven unfit to serve as commander-in-chief. He lusts for power at any cost. He is a menace to our democratic republic. And millions will again vote for him! I was a life-long Republican before Donald Trump became president, but not now. What happened to truth, integrity, humanity, ethics and morality?

I am dumbfounded and alarmed by the attacks on the Constitution and our democratic republic by Donald Trump. He tramples on the separation of powers. He attacks the media, trying to undermine the faith in an institution critical to our democracy. He attacks the voting process, trying to undermine faith in the election results. He welcomes foreign meddling in our election process. He won’t disavow white supremacy that has been identified as the single most domestic threat. He threatens to not leave office if he loses the election.

I am dumbfounded and alarmed that a letter like this was even considered, much less written!

Allen Gates,

Stevensville

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer
Letters

Know symptoms of ovarian cancer

Last week, both the state of Montana and the city of Missoula recognized September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. More than 22,000 America…

Gratitude for Online Academy
Letters

Gratitude for Online Academy

I want to thank the incredible teachers and staff who are working to make the Missoula Online Academy (MOA) such a positive learning experienc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News