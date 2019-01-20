In Monday’s paper, a headline on the front page in large print stated “Albrecht earns passing grade from peers." I then read the article and believe it doesn’t accurately reflect the feelings by fellow regents of the superb work by Chair of the Board Of Regents Fran Albrecht.
Albrecht’s continuous excellent performance earned her grades far superior to “passing.” Montanans and Missoulians recognize Fran Albrecht as a leader in our community and beyond due to all her past and present involvement in various organizations an boards. She has given and given of her time, many talents and commitment to making Missoula one of the "last best places" to live.
Doug Chase Sr.,
Missoula