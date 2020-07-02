Alerted by 'angel' to speeding truck

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday, June 16, I was about to cross the intersection of Russell and Kent Street with my bike. The traffic in the near lane stopped and the inner lane looked clear. I stepped out briskly, not wanting to unduly delay the traffic, when I heard an urgent-sounding series of honks. I stopped, looked up the line of cars, and out of nowhere a large pickup sped past in the inner lane, never seeing me, never braking. I never saw or heard it coming (Doppler effect, in part). Had I not stopped, I likely would have stepped directly in front of the truck.

Thank you to whoever had the foresight and presence to alert me! This is a recurrent example of the Divine providing the help we need at the time it is urgently needed, without our asking or often even knowing. This person became, at that instant, an "angel," an instrument of the Divine.

Thank you, and I thank you again by thanking the Divine.

There is an additional lesson: Despite the wish for courtesy to waiting cars, this one will step out more slowly.

Jane Borish,

Missoula

