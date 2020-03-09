'Alien' influence at work in Trump values

I read a short piece about how a "person of note" has been influenced by "aliens" and is now following and agreeing with President Trump on all he is saying and doing. Here is my take on all this and how "aliens" are involved.

Yes, the "aliens" are surely at work and involved in influencing many people. And these people actually "take on" Donald Trump's brand of beliefs and values. These "aliens" are really the mind-changing phenomenon which happens to certain people when listening to a character such as Trump.

When he is allowed to preach and present his negative values 24/7 in numerous ways and venues, the "alien" phenomenon infects the mind. It becomes real. It is addictive. It apparently feeds a need.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

