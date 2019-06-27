Now that 2020 election debates are started, there will be much attention directed at health care and discussion of Improved Medicare for All. There are seven well-established criteria for an effective national health care program critical for health well-being of most Americans, young and old:
Cover all U.S. residents from birth to death, eliminate cost sharing, guarantee access to all medically necessary care, eliminate profit-oriented health insurance, control prescription drug prices, provide free choice of medical provider, require for-profit hospitals and medical providers to convert to non-profit status, and fund all health care operations using global budgets.
If legislative policy makers would decline special-interest lobby money influence and deal only legislatively and objectively with what is needed for the health well-being of the American public, then the implementation of an efficient health care system could be agreed upon. If voting Americans would put pressure on legislators to do what people in the U.S. want and need, we would experience the reality of a government-funded, privately provided, more efficient, better delivered, accessible and affordable health care.
We all must get better informed on policy content and make everyone better informed and clear how the grave dysfunctions and injustices of the current U.S. healthcare system fall short. Incremental or partisan legislation and even “public option” proposals don’t fulfill our need. The challenge must be taken on by every American for a better system.
Richard A. Damon,
Bozeman