Recently, I joined nearly 400 other state and local elected officials in calling on President Trump to set a refugee resettlement goal aligned with our values as a nation, and our capacity to assist.
The president has now announced a refugee admissions goal of only 18,000 for next year. This is not only the lowest resettlement goal in the history of the U.S. refugee admissions program but represents the third consecutive year of a dramatic drop in refugee admissions to the U.S.
All families deserve stability and security. Strong communities, like Missoula, value the ability to welcome the stranger. Refugees bring contributions to our economy, communities and lives, and investing in them is compassionate and humane.
Missoula is better and stronger because of the refugees that live here. As a legislator representing Missoula County, I am deeply concerned about efforts to block refugees from coming to our community.
You have free articles remaining.
No executive order will stop Missoula from welcoming refugees. We have freedom of movement in the U.S. — it is a founding principle of our country. Refugees are welcome here.
I promise to work with my constituents and state leaders to ensure that Missoula remains a welcoming place for refugees.
Rep. Connie Keogh,
Missoula